Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Karla

Logo and Brand Design for Node

Karla
Karla
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo and Brand Design for Node saas startup edutech identity logo icon design minimal branding
Download color palette

Logo Mark design for Node, an education startup, which is inspired by founts of knowledge, various subject nodes, and colors brought about by collaboration.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Karla
Karla
I design products that help people get closer to their goals
Hire Me

More by Karla

View profile
    • Like