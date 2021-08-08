Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Prashant Jain

Wings of 180 degrees (My first NFT)

This art piece is inspired by the Quote " An ending is not the end" - k.tolnoe. This quote applies to almost everyone so the first thing that came to my mind after reading this is Butterfly. Yes, Butterfly because she became a Butterfly just before when Caterpillar thought that the world was over. So our end is not the end it's an evolution.

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
