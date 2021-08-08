Saud Ali
Design House

Watch Movies Dashboard App

Saud Ali
Design House
Saud Ali for Design House
Hire Us
  • Save
Watch Movies Dashboard App movies app colors dark product app design webdesign graphic design 3d minimal design clean dribbble best shot dribbble dashboard ux design ui design ux ui
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers,
Today I would like to share the Watch Movies Dashboard App.👍🏼

Do you have a product idea? Email us at dh@designhouse.org.in

Design House
Design House
Designing your ideas!
Hire Us

More by Design House

View profile
    • Like