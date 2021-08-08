Fire Bird

Finance Managing Dashboard

Fire Bird
Fire Bird
  • Save
Finance Managing Dashboard ux design ui typography branding
Download color palette

Hello friends👋

Please check out my work for Finance Managing Dashboard. Please give your comments I will be happy to know them.

Design — Figma
************
Don't forget to add ❤️ and follow me.
************

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Fire Bird
Fire Bird

More by Fire Bird

View profile
    • Like