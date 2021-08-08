George

Retro Rays

Retro Rays
This is my second successful job!
I painted these rays and, as with the posters, I applied a quality texture.
I love this style, so I plan on drawing similar illustrations in the future!

I painted this work in Adobe Illustrator 2021.

