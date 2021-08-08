Quest Financial Rebranding

I changed my niche and started helping financial services because of my passion for finance and trading. I decided to rebrand a random financial company and that is Quest.

Quest Financial is committed to providing exceptional accounting and financial professionals for both permanent and contract opportunities.

I tried to redesign their logo, business card, social media design and website as well. Looking forward to your feedback.

