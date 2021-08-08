Quest Financial Rebranding

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I changed my niche and started helping financial services because of my passion for finance and trading. I decided to rebrand a random financial company and that is Quest.
Quest Financial is committed to providing exceptional accounting and financial professionals for both permanent and contract opportunities.
I tried to redesign their logo, business card, social media design and website as well. Looking forward to your feedback.
#brand #branding #advertising #logodesign #logo #logodesign #brands #creativeagency #graphicdesign #graphicdesigner #webdesigner #socialmedia #financial #financialservices #finance