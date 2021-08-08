Fruit smoothie packaging design. 🍌🍒🍑🍎🥝🍓🍉🥭

We only use the 9 fruits that you see on the packaging. Colored fruits indicate the flavor of the smoothie you're looking at. We don't add sugar. Everything is natural. Suitable for vegans, vegetarians. We do not use milk in the composition, only fruits.

What kind of fruits do we use? Mango🥭, watermelon🍉, strawberry🍓, kiwi 🥝, banana🍌, apple🍎, peach🍑, cherry🍒, blueberry.

We use biodegradable plastic because we care about Mother Nature. 🍃