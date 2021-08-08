Fiha Febiala

Vaccine landing page website

Fiha Febiala
Fiha Febiala
  • Save
Vaccine landing page website covid vaccine website landing page design challenge uiux ux ui figma
Download color palette

Hi 👋🏻
It's been a long time I haven't uploaded it on dribbble with a new design. So far, we have been too focused on mobile design and afraid to go out of my comfort zone.
Last week, I saw a post from https://dribbble.com/herdetya & https://dribbble.com/plainthingstudio giving us a challenge with the topic "COVID-19 Vaccination" and one of the criteria could be a website. So, I give a change to my self to explore other things!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Fiha Febiala
Fiha Febiala

More by Fiha Febiala

View profile
    • Like