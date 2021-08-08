🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It’s been 3 years since I’ve started offering fonts on Creative Market. To celebrate, I’m selling all of my typefaces in an 80% OFF bundle !!! That’s right, over $100+ worth of fonts at a tremendous discount. Grab the bundle now on my Creative Market Shop:
https://crmrkt.com/JKy2e1
What’s in the LDCo Shop Font Bundle:
Blonde - https://crmrkt.com/pPXWvV
Veneer - https://crmrkt.com/OK41oa
Old Zealand - https://crmrkt.com/8GwMGx
Amscray - https://crmrkt.com/RKww3v
The Colonel - https://crmrkt.com/0vAAbl
Boldest - https://crmrkt.com/JKO6k4
Park Place - https://crmrkt.com/MlJJ1Q
Scoreboard Mono - https://crmrkt.com/5OMMqO
Dollface - https://crmrkt.com/XRelyG
Betty Slab - https://crmrkt.com/XR4Qkl
Bundle is a limited time only. Individual fonts may increase in price concurrent with additions.