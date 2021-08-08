Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Greg Shuster

The LDCo Shop Font Bundle

Greg Shuster
Greg Shuster
  • Save
The LDCo Shop Font Bundle discount blackletter rounded slab serif display sale typography deal bundle serif sans typeface font
Download color palette

It’s been 3 years since I’ve started offering fonts on Creative Market. To celebrate, I’m selling all of my typefaces in an 80% OFF bundle !!! That’s right, over $100+ worth of fonts at a tremendous discount. Grab the bundle now on my Creative Market Shop:

https://crmrkt.com/JKy2e1

What’s in the LDCo Shop Font Bundle:

Blonde - https://crmrkt.com/pPXWvV

Veneer - https://crmrkt.com/OK41oa

Old Zealand - https://crmrkt.com/8GwMGx

Amscray - https://crmrkt.com/RKww3v

The Colonel - https://crmrkt.com/0vAAbl

Boldest - https://crmrkt.com/JKO6k4

Park Place - https://crmrkt.com/MlJJ1Q

Scoreboard Mono - https://crmrkt.com/5OMMqO

Dollface - https://crmrkt.com/XRelyG

Betty Slab - https://crmrkt.com/XR4Qkl

Bundle is a limited time only. Individual fonts may increase in price concurrent with additions.

Greg Shuster
Greg Shuster

More by Greg Shuster

View profile
    • Like