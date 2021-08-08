Resume Templates

LINEN CV _ RESUME

Resume Templates
Resume Templates
  • Save
LINEN CV _ RESUME branding motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui logo illustration design resume template resume design cv design cover letter resume cv template clean
Download color palette

💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿

Specification
300 DPI Resolution Size 216mm x 303mm (A4)
Editable Text Layers Well Organized Layer

Resume Templates
Resume Templates

More by Resume Templates

View profile
    • Like