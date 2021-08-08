Joe Hinojosa

PURP-L

PURP-L ux branding flat graphic design gradient vintage cassette brown ko-op gnog illustration design weird logo
Did this last night to pay homage to the game that inspired my journey with art and graphic design. Shout out to KO_OP and their game GNOG.

