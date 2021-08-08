the Soap co. #3

Introducing my take on “the Soap co.” ✨ (brief by @briefclub on instagram)

I am so excited to have taken part in this challenge, I honestly had so much fun working on it!

Let me know what you think, open to all feedback 💕

(Photo credits: all images are from unsplash

Mock-ups: Free-psd-images.com)

Instagram ✨

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSJp2Lljtoc/