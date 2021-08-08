🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Shop this designs on my Society6!
https://society6.com/product/mushrooms-of-georgia_tapestry
Copyright of all these designs belongs to the artist (Meghan Wallace or Doodle by Meg LLC) and may not be reproduced by anyone other than the artist for sale or any other commercial use. In accordance with Intellectual Property Policies my designs have been created using my own process and personal references.
With that said if you like my style, are interested in commission design work, or interested in licensing my work feel free to email or DM me!