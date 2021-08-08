Logocore Challenge: Cosmetics

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a logo design for the 30-day #LogoCore challenge. The client is a cosmetics company that wants to integrate pinks and purples into the logo. I'm going for a classy look and I wanted an element of nature so I created some abstract flower petals.