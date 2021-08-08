Kevin

Logocore Challenge: Cosmetics

Logocore Challenge: Cosmetics
This is a logo design for the 30-day #LogoCore challenge. The client is a cosmetics company that wants to integrate pinks and purples into the logo. I'm going for a classy look and I wanted an element of nature so I created some abstract flower petals.

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
