Spring logo concept part 3.
Open for commissions: logo, branding, font.
Just write to me here, on my email or in any of these social networks.
Portfolio and social networks:
Behance | Instagram | Vkontakte
My email: antipslava.design@gmail.com
🇷🇺
Концепт логотипа Spring часть 3.
Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль, шрифт.