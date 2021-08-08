Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Slava Antipov

Slava Antipov
Slava Antipov
Spring logo modern logo logo plants visual identity brand identity graphic design branding leaf logo letter s s logo spring logo spring inspiration line design icon typographic logo typography creative minimal antipslava
Spring logo concept part 3.

Open for commissions: logo, branding, font.
Just write to me here, on my email or in any of these social networks.

Portfolio and social networks:
Behance | Instagram | Vkontakte

My email: antipslava.design@gmail.com

🇷🇺
Концепт логотипа Spring часть 3.

Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль, шрифт.

Slava Antipov
Slava Antipov

