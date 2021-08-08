n2n44

Beer Fest Night Flyer

Beer Fest Night Flyer is a print flyer template for anything related to beer, ale, lager, brewery, beer festival (including oktober fest), pub or whatever event related to beer drinking , night out socializing

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.

Used Fonts:

BigNoodleTitling:
http://www.dafont.com/fr/bignoodle-titling.font

Intro:
http://www.fontfabric.com/intro-free-font/

Bebas Neue:
http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font

Size
5.8x8.3

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
