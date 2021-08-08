🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Beer Fest Night Flyer is a print flyer template for anything related to beer, ale, lager, brewery, beer festival (including oktober fest), pub or whatever event related to beer drinking , night out socializing
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.
Used Fonts:
BigNoodleTitling:
http://www.dafont.com/fr/bignoodle-titling.font
Intro:
http://www.fontfabric.com/intro-free-font/
Bebas Neue:
http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font
Size
5.8x8.3