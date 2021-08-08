Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amrin

Recipe - Daily UI 040

Amrin
Amrin
  • Save
Recipe - Daily UI 040 web foodrecipe dailyui040 food recipe webdesign uiux ux app appdesign ui graphic design design dailyui
Download color palette

If you like my design then please press L
Thanks for watching
#DailyUI
#040

Amrin
Amrin

More by Amrin

View profile
    • Like