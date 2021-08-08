Azathe

Gelim_Iran

Gelim_Iran branding hand made rug hand made rug carpet logo design design graphic design persian logo logotype logo
Logo for Gelim_Iran

Gelim_Iran is a brand that makes all kinds of Persian hand-woven rugs and carpets.

