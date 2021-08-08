Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
J M X 🦈

CBD LOVERS | esports logo design | j m x

J M X 🦈
J M X 🦈
  • Save
CBD LOVERS | esports logo design | j m x graphic design illustration team esportsbranding cbdlogodesign teamlogodesign teamlogo esport cbd vector logo branding
Download color palette

how it comes :
we were thrilled when the client request just another version of their current logo design, we have gone through some rough concepts wish allowed us to better understand what they are looking to achieve for the customers! we come with the final design '' finally''

our first idea :
the concept was to incorporate what is referred to as ''strong visualisation '' of a CBD lover? we have suggested some main direction wish of them made it to the second phase

J M X 🦈
J M X 🦈
Like