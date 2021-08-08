CBD LOVERS | esports logo design | j m x

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
how it comes :
we were thrilled when the client request just another version of their current logo design, we have gone through some rough concepts wish allowed us to better understand what they are looking to achieve for the customers! we come with the final design '' finally''
our first idea :
the concept was to incorporate what is referred to as ''strong visualisation '' of a CBD lover? we have suggested some main direction wish of them made it to the second phase