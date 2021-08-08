Complete UI UX process for a digital experience of Hotel Part 2

Part 2 - Check my profile for Previous steps

Problem:

Design a digital experience for a guest of such a hotel which will make them feel at home while away from home.

Solution:

Understanding the problem

Asking the user

Requirements gathering & Research

Competitive analysis

User flow diagram

Wireframing

Mood board

Mockups

Prototyping

Asking the user

Iterating

Press L if you like my work.

Here is a link to my instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/optimusdes/

I will share a lot more interesting ones in future. Feel free to share your feedback in the comments section.