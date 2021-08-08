Complete UI UX process for a digital experience of Hotel Part 2

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Part 2 - Check my profile for Previous steps
Problem:
Design a digital experience for a guest of such a hotel which will make them feel at home while away from home.
Solution:
Understanding the problem
Asking the user
Requirements gathering & Research
Competitive analysis
User flow diagram
Wireframing
Mood board
Mockups
Prototyping
Asking the user
Iterating
Press L if you like my work.
Here is a link to my instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/optimusdes/
I will share a lot more interesting ones in future. Feel free to share your feedback in the comments section.