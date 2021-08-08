Feedback Widget by Producter | producter.co

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Samet Özkale

Feedback Widget by Producter

Hi everyone 🤟

I am excited to share my new startup Producter's feedback widget I made with you! 🤩

https://producter.co/

Producter is an all-in-one product management software for product-oriented companies. ⚡️

It offers teams a complete cycle between collecting feedback, managing tasks, tracking roadmap, and sharing updates. 🚀

I hope you enjoyed it 🐝
Thank you.

