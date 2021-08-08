Salad Buah Mamazea - Branding

Heloo Everyone✋🏻

Allow me to show you my latest creation which is Mamazea Fruit Salad Branding. Mamazea Fruit Salad is a brand that sells ready-to-eat fruit salad products.

Mamazea Fruit Salad was founded in 2019, which started with

housewife who wants to make salad for her child

whose name is zea. That's why this salad is named Mamazea Fruit Salad.

In this branding, we carry a colorful theme that symbolizes

the contents of fruit salad, because it contains various kinds of fruit

colorful ones. In addition, so that the display feels fresh.

