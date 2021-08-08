Salad Buah Mamazea - Branding

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Heloo Everyone✋🏻
Allow me to show you my latest creation which is Mamazea Fruit Salad Branding. Mamazea Fruit Salad is a brand that sells ready-to-eat fruit salad products.
Mamazea Fruit Salad was founded in 2019, which started with
housewife who wants to make salad for her child
whose name is zea. That's why this salad is named Mamazea Fruit Salad.
In this branding, we carry a colorful theme that symbolizes
the contents of fruit salad, because it contains various kinds of fruit
colorful ones. In addition, so that the display feels fresh.
What do you think?
Hope you like it, Feel free give some feedback. And don't forget to press love button if you like it 😊
For Business & Inquiry: hellohatypo@gmail.com
Visit our :
Behance
Instagram
