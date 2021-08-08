Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Travelin- Landing Page Travel

Travelin- Landing Page Travel pantai beach alfrzrmdhni design web landing page laningpage travelin website web travel
Hello everyone. Who really misses the holidays?

This is my latest landing page exploration on Travel called Travelin.
Enjoy my exploration!

Press "L" key if you like it
Any feedback or comments? Feel free to leave a comment below.

