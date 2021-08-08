Kritika Sharma

landlord and tenant communication App

Hi everyone! 👋🏼

How might we simplify landlord and tenant communication to build trust and simplify real-estate management?

Created the home screen UI to cater to their painpoints.

Feedback on this will be appreciated. ✨

