Iqro' Movement - Teaching Quran Poster

Iqro' Movement - Teaching Quran Poster poster islam design branding
I designed this poster with the same method as before. I used affinity publisher so I can easily use affinity photo and designer to build various effect.

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
