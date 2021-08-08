Ade Bagus Pratama
Selaras Studio

PIKEZ - Bicycle company & store website

Ade Bagus Pratama
Selaras Studio
Ade Bagus Pratama for Selaras Studio
  • Save
PIKEZ - Bicycle company & store website bike web design uiux homepage clean clean design website simple design uidesign minimal design
Download color palette

Hi Folk👋

This is a small part of my exploration design for a bicycle website, I still use a clean design style as always😉
What do you think ?
I want to hear your feedback😁
Press "L" if you like it!😍
Thank you❤

Selaras Studio
Selaras Studio

More by Selaras Studio

View profile
    • Like