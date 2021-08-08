Kunal Jambwani

Crypto Trading Platform - Web Landing Page

Kunal Jambwani
Kunal Jambwani
  • Save
Crypto Trading Platform - Web Landing Page bank figma cryptocurrency bitcoin trading crypto landingpage ux ui
Download color palette

Your guide to the world of an open financial system. Get started with the easiest and most secure platform to buy and trade cryptocurrency

Font Used - Sofia Pro
Designed In Figma

Don't forget to like 😍 and follow me ⛹️

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Kunal Jambwani
Kunal Jambwani

More by Kunal Jambwani

View profile
    • Like