Big Fan®

Hype & Slippers gets everywhere...

Big Fan®
Big Fan®
Hire Us
  • Save
Hype & Slippers gets everywhere... logo identity texture black twitter facebook 2011 brand branding social media
Download color palette

Hype & Slippers, our new creative agency is now on Facebook! Go 'like' us - we promise not to 'poke' you.

www.facebook.com/hypeandslippers

Also, I wondered whether you liked our identity on this slightly textured background (giving a rougher feel) or the smooth/clean background of my last shot? I'm still debating which direction to go in...

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Big Fan®
Big Fan®
Hire Us

More by Big Fan®

View profile
    • Like