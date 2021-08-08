BOOK ILLUSTRATION AND DESIGN | 1

Hi Christine here,

Just a little info about this design. I used to write on wattpad back then so I learned how to design my own book cover even before starting college where I officially learned layout designing and digital art. I also love doing illustrations to help me and my readers visualizes the story that I make. And so, I asked myself what if I combined my illustrations and book designing into one and so.. here it is.

I finally got the chance to actually design my own book cover for my published book. This one is my one of my best achievements in life and I enjoyed doing it and so I decided to make it as a career. So please check out some of my shots to see my other book cover designs.