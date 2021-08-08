Ilona Belaya

Mobile app / planner application / UX UI

Ilona Belaya
Ilona Belaya
  • Save
Mobile app / planner application / UX UI app design mobile app mobile figma ux ui
Download color palette

Hello, Guys!!!
I have developed a planner application where you can control the progress of your tasks and track projects.
Feel free to leave feedback on the comment 🙂 Press L if you like it. Thank you 👌

Available for new projects
Linkedin | Behance | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Ilona Belaya
Ilona Belaya

More by Ilona Belaya

View profile
    • Like