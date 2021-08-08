Freddie Guthrie

Freddie Guthrie
Freddie Guthrie
Guthrie Guitar Co unused option
Unused option from my logo explorations for Guthrie Guitar Co. Inspired by speaker stacks in big concerts!

Identity designer based in Glasgow, Scotland
