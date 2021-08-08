POSTCARDS | Temporary Heroes

Who are the heroes to put on the pedestals of the squares and parks where we walk today? Through a reasoning on the evolution, the uncertainties and the potential of the languages of art in contemporary public space, Temporary Heroes tries to reflect on the role that an observation of everyday life can have in the search of coherent and representative action of values. During the workshop of Fabio Ciaravella (architect, artist and founder of the Collective++), I designed 3 postcards on the model of street photography that represent temporary heroes: subjects unknown to the most involved in simple daily gestures that confirm some of the founding principles of our society. Postcards speak of a silent city, but under the eyes of everyone, trying to emphasize the role of individuals in the construction of the future.