সত্য-SHATTA

সত্য-SHATTA creative bengali bangla unique unique logo creative logo minimalist logo minimalist minimal modern minimal logo social logo tech logo modern logo bengali typography bangla typography bengali logo bangla logo logo design logo
A bangla typographic logo concept for a contest. Let me know your valuable feedback.

Contact for freelance graphic design project: connect.destok@gmail.com

