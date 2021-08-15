Julius Branding ✪

Music App - Concept Design

Julius Branding ✪
Julius Branding ✪
Hire Me
  • Save
Music App - Concept Design trend trendy modern app designs julius branding new app design new apps new trend new trends design trends modern ui logo illustration alphadesign design designs clean 2021 trend 2021 design 2021
Download color palette

Hey dear Dribbble Cvmmunity 👋


What do you think about this fresh new design? It would be great if you share your opinion and leave your Feedback to help us create even better designs!


🔥 We'll be actively updating you with new designs every day now so follow and like us for all we're worth.


Have a nice day!


~ Cheers

Julius Branding ✪
Julius Branding ✪
Reinforcing the design industry.
Hire Me

More by Julius Branding ✪

View profile
    • Like