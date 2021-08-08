Gwyneth Soliva

Daily UI #002 | Credit Card Checkout

Daily UI #002 | Credit Card Checkout web popular like part time work violet purple improve simple clean dailyui credit card check out ui illustration color cute desktop design challenge
This is my second UI challenge from #DailyUI #002.
Leave a comment, I am sure I still have a lot to improve :)

About me: I am a 3rd-year college taking up a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT)

I am looking for a sideline job :)

