Online Voting System Dashboard | Wyborek

Hello Dribbblers!👋,

Today’s shot presents my latest work on web application called: "Wyborek" (Votey in English), the online voting application. The system was created for electronic voting and surveys in companies, cooperatives, communities and other organizations.

The product is now online and you can see the dashboard live here: Wyborek.pl

This is a tiny part of the project and I will share the rest of the views in the near future.

All illustrations were designed by the talented:

Kaja Wróblewska

🔥 I would appreciate any feedback you might have.

If you like what you see Press "L".



Feel free to contact me on linkedin

🍷 LinkedIn

We can design a new project together:

📩 Hire Me: p.krzciuk@pleodesign.com

About PLEOnians

👪 Read about our project family and use our knowledge:

PLEOnians

Follow PLEO:

Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Website