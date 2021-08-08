Online Voting System Dashboard | Wyborek

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hello Dribbblers!👋,
Today’s shot presents my latest work on web application called: "Wyborek" (Votey in English), the online voting application. The system was created for electronic voting and surveys in companies, cooperatives, communities and other organizations.
The product is now online and you can see the dashboard live here: Wyborek.pl
This is a tiny part of the project and I will share the rest of the views in the near future.
All illustrations were designed by the talented:
Kaja Wróblewska
🔥 I would appreciate any feedback you might have.
