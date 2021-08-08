Port Hall with Park

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
A modern port hall, with a floating roof suspended by sky blue shades coloured cables and shapes that represents sea waves, panoramic terraces and letterings that are part of the building and the nearby park, with palm trees and benches. I was looking an impacting and out-of-schemes design, that would look modern and futuristic but based on what port represent, perfect for a city port.