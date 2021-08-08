Paolo Falqui / BLØPA

Port Hall with Park

Paolo Falqui / BLØPA
Paolo Falqui / BLØPA
  • Save
Port Hall with Park 3dmodel arch 3d architecture 3drender 3dsketch 3d render architecture port futuristic modern vector illustration minimal graphic design design art
Download color palette

A modern port hall, with a floating roof suspended by sky blue shades coloured cables and shapes that represents sea waves, panoramic terraces and letterings that are part of the building and the nearby park, with palm trees and benches. I was looking an impacting and out-of-schemes design, that would look modern and futuristic but based on what port represent, perfect for a city port.

Paolo Falqui / BLØPA
Paolo Falqui / BLØPA

More by Paolo Falqui / BLØPA

View profile
    • Like