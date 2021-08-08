Yerikho Ristian

Adopt Child Mobile Application

Adopt Child Mobile Application life social family parents girl boy application uxdesign uidesign orphanage adoptchild child adopt ux ui color design branding uiux mobileapp
Hello Sunday!😆

The design initial from study case when I looking for internship in the once of big startup technology.
The title case is adopt child in the orphanage. Hopefully the mobile application design helps parents find adopted children easily.

see u on the next my design! 😁

