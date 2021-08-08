15th August (The National Mourning Day)

The first president of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (also known as Sheikh Mujib, Bangabandhu or just Mujib) and most of his family were killed during the early hours of 15 August 1975.

It's our National Mourning Day.

