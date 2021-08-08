Mezbah zohan

15th August (The National Mourning Day)

15th August (The National Mourning Day)
The first president of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (also known as Sheikh Mujib, Bangabandhu or just Mujib) and most of his family were killed during the early hours of 15 August 1975.

It's our National Mourning Day.

Social Media Post Design |

Interested in working with me?
Feel free to reach out:

Email: zohansp@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801685110024

Thanks

