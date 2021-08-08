Ariel Nathania Winata

Health (COVID-19) Application

Health (COVID-19) Application
Hello guys!
Hope all of you happy and sound!

When I was given a task to make an application in early 2020, I made an application that enable users to buy goods to protect ourselves from Covid-19, such as personal protective equipment and vitamin. More than that, this application also provide consultation service with experiences doctors, and give
updated news about Covid-19, with some articles added.

I chose green tone color, because green have strong association with health. Somehow, green also brings calmness and joy.

I really appreciate if you're willing to share your thoughts about this interfaces <3

