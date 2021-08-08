Rokas Aleliunas

Burn'Out

Burn'Out dual meaning print editorial conceptual illustration out burning thinking candle design lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Don't think to long, because it might be too late.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

Two years of everyday poster.
