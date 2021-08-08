Shamima Nasrin
pixelspark.co

Landing Page

Shamima Nasrin
pixelspark.co
Shamima Nasrin for pixelspark.co
Hire Us
  • Save
Landing Page business ux designer ui designer layout typography gradient colorful landing page uiux ux ui design web homepage ux design ui design website website design illustration
Landing Page business ux designer ui designer layout typography gradient colorful landing page uiux ux ui design web homepage ux design ui design website website design illustration
Landing Page business ux designer ui designer layout typography gradient colorful landing page uiux ux ui design web homepage ux design ui design website website design illustration
Landing Page business ux designer ui designer layout typography gradient colorful landing page uiux ux ui design web homepage ux design ui design website website design illustration
Download color palette
  1. Landing Page Preview.png
  2. Landing Page.png
  3. Inner Page.png
  4. Header.png

Hello Players🔥

Here is my another new work.
Press "L" to like & please don’t forget to follow us!
Feedbacks are always welcome 👍🏻👎🏻...

Ready to take your business online? Or ✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects.

Contact Here:
Skype: shamima.mizan880
Whatsapp: +8801722624117
Email: snmony86@gmail.com

Thanks for watching! :)

pixelspark.co
pixelspark.co
Product Design, Problem Solving, Visual Design Exploring
Hire Us

More by pixelspark.co

View profile
    • Like