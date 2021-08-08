Jeff C

Astro TV website

Jeff C
Jeff C
Hire Me
  • Save
Astro TV website movie television streaming netflix entertainment landing page website ux ui
Astro TV website movie television streaming netflix entertainment landing page website ux ui
Astro TV website movie television streaming netflix entertainment landing page website ux ui
Astro TV website movie television streaming netflix entertainment landing page website ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Astro-Dribble – 4.png
  2. Astro-Dribble – 5.png
  3. Astro-Dribble – 6.png
  4. Astro-Dribble – 7.png

Website design for Astro, a local satellite television and IPTV provider.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Jeff C
Jeff C
Welcome to my UX design portfolio
Hire Me

More by Jeff C

View profile
    • Like