Santa Postcard

Santa Postcard kid lit art kid lit childrens books childrens illustration christmas illustration christmas kidsbooks illustration kidlit kidlitart
🎅⛄️🧝‍♀️Santa’s building a snowman with one of the elves and his woodland friends. 🐇🦊

I’m working on letterheads for letters from Santa. It’s really fun and there are lots of creative and fun images to make.

