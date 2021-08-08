graphicmooder

Living Letters

graphicmooder
graphicmooder
  • Save
Living Letters typography lettering livingcreature living human color drawing sketch illustrator cc alphabets alphabet letters illustration design illustrator adobe illustrator branding graphic design animation
Living Letters typography lettering livingcreature living human color drawing sketch illustrator cc alphabets alphabet letters illustration design illustrator adobe illustrator branding graphic design animation
Living Letters typography lettering livingcreature living human color drawing sketch illustrator cc alphabets alphabet letters illustration design illustrator adobe illustrator branding graphic design animation
Living Letters typography lettering livingcreature living human color drawing sketch illustrator cc alphabets alphabet letters illustration design illustrator adobe illustrator branding graphic design animation
Download color palette
  1. geif.gif
  2. dribbble-letters.png
  3. dribbbletters.png
  4. CamScanner-07-08-2021-11.png

This is a simple project I made from some music tracks as an inspiration.
Those sketches were made in my free time during class, a cool distraction !

graphicmooder
graphicmooder
Thank you for Stopping by !

More by graphicmooder

View profile
    • Like