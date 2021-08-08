Rija

Blessed Fall - Handwritten Font

Blessed Fall - Handwritten Font
Introducing Blessed Fall - A Handwritten Font

A script cursive handwritten font. Beautiful, cozy, casual, yet neat enough to be used for various purposes. Go ahead and use it on your projects, promotions, advertisements, social media and even printed materials!

Font beautifully made for your audience, clients, or guests!

