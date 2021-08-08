Designrar

Healthcare Heroes Logo - Initial Concept

Healthcare Heroes Logo - Initial Concept covid19 logo trends logo maker modern logo minimalist design brand identity design brand identity adobe illustrator logos flat logo logodesign logotype logo design minimalist logo wordmark lettermark logomark logo branding graphic design
This logo is basically aimed at our heroes that work at hospitals and healthcare units in this pandemic.

The logo is made using HH initials + Heart + ➕ + Shield. You can also notice an echocardiogram in the name in "RE" of healthcare.

Feel free to contact me for designing a logo for your brand.

