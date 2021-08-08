👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Healthcare Heroes Logo - Initial Concept
This logo is basically aimed at our heroes that work at hospitals and healthcare units in this pandemic.
The logo is made using HH initials + Heart + ➕ + Shield. You can also notice an echocardiogram in the name in "RE" of healthcare.
Feel free to contact me for designing a logo for your brand.