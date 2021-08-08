Iuliia Shkliar

Dance Sticker

Iuliia Shkliar
Iuliia Shkliar
  • Save
Dance Sticker dance quote ballet cat ballet dancer dancing cat handwriting pas de chat ballet school quote ballerina kitty ballet dance lettering cat sticker print design graphic design illustration adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Dance themed sticker with hand written lettering "Pas de Chat" for an online boutique that sells products for dancers.

Iuliia Shkliar
Iuliia Shkliar

More by Iuliia Shkliar

View profile
    • Like