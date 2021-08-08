Sofia Zaitseva

Plant Scanner | App for scanning and taking care of plants

Sofia Zaitseva
Sofia Zaitseva
  • Save
Plant Scanner | App for scanning and taking care of plants flowers watering plant scanner scanner plants
Plant Scanner | App for scanning and taking care of plants flowers watering plant scanner scanner plants
Download color palette
  1. Bal-academy-12.png
  2. Bal-academy-11.png

It was a testing task 💚

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Sofia Zaitseva
Sofia Zaitseva
UI/UX Designer based in Kyiv

More by Sofia Zaitseva

View profile
    • Like