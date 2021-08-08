Design Planet

Logo Design for an apps (AGORA)

Logo Design for an apps (AGORA) minimallogo graphic design branding logo
This is a logo for online shopping app. Which is called AGORA. Here I used the letter A in the shopping bag. Hope everyone like my concept. Thanks.
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
